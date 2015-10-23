Clerk of Court hits the streets to encourage residents to vote

Drivers on Ryan Street and Prien Lake Road Friday afternoon may have seen Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court Lynn Jones waving signs encouraging residents to vote Saturday. The signs read "Please vote this Saturday" and "Don't be scared to vote Saturday." Polls are open from 7 a.m.- 8 p.m.

