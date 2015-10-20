Show us your Halloween costumes

What are you going to be for Halloween?

Here's your chance to show off your costume to all of Southwest Louisiana.

Send in your photos of adults, children, babies, or pets dressed in their ghoulish get-ups to KPLC via email at news@kplctv.com. No inappropriate costume photos will be accepted.

Make sure to include your first and last name, your city and your costume theme. Please do post photos to KPLC's Facebook Page. Only emailed photos will be accepted.

Your photos could be included in a KPLC online slideshow.

Copyright 2015 KPLC. All rights reserved.