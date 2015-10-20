Show us your jack-o-lanterns, decorated pumpkins

Pumpkins are an iconic symbol of Halloween and the harvest season. In the past several years, jack-o-lantern carving and pumpkin decorating have reached new, creative heights.

KPLC wants to see your jack-o-lanterns and decorated pumpkins. Send your photos to news@kplctv.com. Make sure to include your first and last name, your city and your pumpkin theme. Please do post photos to KPLC's Facebook Page. Only emailed photos will be accepted.

Your photos could be included in a KPLC online slideshow.

Copyright 2015 KPLC. All rights reserved.