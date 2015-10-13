Man arrested in Lake Charles for failure to register as sex offender

A sex offender who claimed he did not own or drive a vehicle was stopped driving down Prien Lake Road, authorities said.

During the registration process on Oct. 7, Andre Small, 52, said he did not own or drive a vehicle, yet he was pulled over driving on Prien Lake Road during a routine traffic stop on October 12, Lake Charles Police Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said. Small was immediately arrested for failure to register as a sex offender. Small said he knew he was in violation of his registration requirements. The vehicle belonged to a family member who passed away in 2014.

Small was charged with failure to register. Bond was set at $5,000.

