2015 Southwest Louisiana Mayor's Arts Awards

It's National Arts and Humanities Month and the Arts Council of Southwest Louisiana held its annual Mayor's Arts Awards Friday evening in the Benjamin W. Mount Auditorium at Central School.

Mayor Randy Roach awarded those working in the arts by recognizing the contributions of Southwest Louisiana's creative workers, patrons and artists to the region's culture.

Award categories include Artist of the Year, Citizen of the Arts, Cultural Organization of the Year and others.

“It’s very important that we highlight those in our community that make the arts better," said the executive director, Ashly Waldrep, of the Arts and Humanities Council Southwest Louisiana. "We have a strong arts community here; we have a lot of people that work together to do murals, to do other public works projects and there is also the private side of art. So there’s a lot of art that people don’t see and we want to make sure that people are recognized for that,” Waldrep said.

Congratulations to the 2015 winners:

Artist of the Year- Victor Monsour

Arts Organization of the Year- Tree of Life Mural

Patron of the Arts- Jody Taylor

Patron of the Humanities- Dave Evans

Keystone Award- Anna Lou Babin

Educator of the year- Gerry Wubin & Heather Ryan Kelley

Patron of the Year- Exposure Magazine

