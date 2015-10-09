Jeff Davis Parish Oct. 24 ballot

(Source: KPLC) JEFF DAVIS PARISH, LA (KPLC) -
The ballot for Oct. 24 voting in Jeff Davis Parish. Early voting begins Oct. 10 and continues through Oct. 17.
Note that you won't be voting in each race listed. Visit www.geauxvote.com to learn which races are in your district.
BESE District 7 (1 to be elected)
- Holly Franks Boffy, Republican
- "Mike" Kreamer, Republican
Sheriff (1 to be elected)
- Christopher "Shakey" Schexnider, Democrat
- Ivy J. Woods, Democrat
Police Juror District 3 (1 to be elected)
- Marcus O. Peterson, Democrat
- Milford H. Reed, Jr., Democrat
- Darryl Thibodeaux, Democrat
Police Juror District 10 (1 to be elected)
- Byron Buller, Republican
- Trevor Talbert, Democrat
Police Juror District 11 (1 to be elected)
- Edward "Coach" Cormier, Democrat
- Marshall Jackson, Democrat
- "Butch" Lafargue, Republican
- Brian "Ping" Vanicor, Democrat
- James F. "Jim" Wright, Democrat
Police Juror District 13 (1 to be elected)
- Paul Lynn Guidry, Democrat
- William "Bill" LaBouve, Democrat
Fire Protection Dist. No. 5 - 5.02 Mills - BOC - 10 Yrs.
- Shall Fire Protection District No. 5 of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana, levy and collect a tax of 5.02 mills on all property subject to taxation within the District for a period of ten (10) years beginning in 2016, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $102,477 for one entire year, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities and equipment within the District, title to which shall be in the public?
Governor (1 to be elected)
- Scott A. Angelle, Republican
- Beryl Billiot, No Party
- "Jay" Dardenne, Republican
- Cary Deaton, Democrat
- John Bel Edwards, Democrat
- Jeremy "JW" Odom, No Party
- Eric Paul Orgeron, Other
- S.L. Simpson, Democrat
- David Vitter, Republican
Lieutenant Governor (1 to be elected)
- Elbert Lee Guillory, Republican
- Melvin L. "Kip" Holden, Democrat
- "Billy" Nungesser, Republican
- John Young, Republican
Secretary of State (1 to be elected)
- "Tom" Schedler, Republican
- "Chris" Tyson, Democrat
Attorney General (1 to be elected)
- Geraldine "Geri" Broussard Baloney, Democrat
- James D. "Buddy" Caldwell, Republican
- Isaac "Ike" Jackson, Democrat
- "Jeff" Landry, Republican
- "Marty" Maley, Republican
Treasurer (1 to be elected)
- John Kennedy, Republican
- Jennifer Treadway, Republican
Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry (1 to be elected)
- "Charlie" Greer, Democrat
- Adrian "Ace" Juttner, Green
- Jamie LaBranche, Republican
- Michael G. "Mike" Strain, Republican
Commissioner of Insurance (1 to be elected)
- "Jim" Donelon, Republican
- Donald Hodge, Jr., Democrat
- Charlotte C. McDaniel McGehee, Democrat
- Matt Parker, Republican
