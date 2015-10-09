Jeff Davis Parish Oct. 24 ballot

The ballot for Oct. 24 voting in Jeff Davis Parish. Early voting begins Oct. 10 and continues through Oct. 17.

Note that you won't be voting in each race listed. Visit www.geauxvote.com to learn which races are in your district.

BESE District 7 (1 to be elected)

Holly Franks Boffy, Republican

"Mike" Kreamer, Republican

Sheriff (1 to be elected)

Christopher "Shakey" Schexnider, Democrat

Ivy J. Woods, Democrat

Police Juror District 3 (1 to be elected)

Marcus O. Peterson, Democrat

Milford H. Reed, Jr., Democrat

Darryl Thibodeaux, Democrat

Police Juror District 10 (1 to be elected)

Byron Buller, Republican

Trevor Talbert, Democrat

Police Juror District 11 (1 to be elected)

Edward "Coach" Cormier, Democrat

Marshall Jackson, Democrat

"Butch" Lafargue, Republican

Brian "Ping" Vanicor, Democrat

James F. "Jim" Wright, Democrat

Police Juror District 13 (1 to be elected)

Paul Lynn Guidry, Democrat

William "Bill" LaBouve, Democrat

Fire Protection Dist. No. 5 - 5.02 Mills - BOC - 10 Yrs.

Shall Fire Protection District No. 5 of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana, levy and collect a tax of 5.02 mills on all property subject to taxation within the District for a period of ten (10) years beginning in 2016, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $102,477 for one entire year, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities and equipment within the District, title to which shall be in the public?

Governor (1 to be elected)

Scott A. Angelle, Republican

Beryl Billiot, No Party

"Jay" Dardenne, Republican

Cary Deaton, Democrat

John Bel Edwards, Democrat

Jeremy "JW" Odom, No Party

Eric Paul Orgeron, Other

S.L. Simpson, Democrat

David Vitter, Republican

Lieutenant Governor (1 to be elected)

Elbert Lee Guillory, Republican

Melvin L. "Kip" Holden, Democrat

"Billy" Nungesser, Republican

John Young, Republican

Secretary of State (1 to be elected)

"Tom" Schedler, Republican

"Chris" Tyson, Democrat

Attorney General (1 to be elected)

Geraldine "Geri" Broussard Baloney, Democrat

James D. "Buddy" Caldwell, Republican

Isaac "Ike" Jackson, Democrat

"Jeff" Landry, Republican

"Marty" Maley, Republican

Treasurer (1 to be elected)

John Kennedy, Republican

Jennifer Treadway, Republican

Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry (1 to be elected)

"Charlie" Greer, Democrat

Adrian "Ace" Juttner, Green

Jamie LaBranche, Republican

Michael G. "Mike" Strain, Republican

Commissioner of Insurance (1 to be elected)

"Jim" Donelon, Republican

Donald Hodge, Jr., Democrat

Charlotte C. McDaniel McGehee, Democrat

Matt Parker, Republican

Information from www.geauxvote.com

