Allen Parish Oct. 24 ballot

The ballot for Oct. 24 voting in Allen Parish. Early voting begins Oct. 10 and continues through Oct. 17. Note that you won't be voting in each race listed. Visit www.geauxvote.com to learn which races are in your district.

BESE District 7 (1 to be elected)

Holly Franks Boffy, Republican

"Mike" Kreamer, Republican

State Representative 32nd Representative District (1 to be elected)

Dorothy Sue Hill, Democrat

Zollie "Ty" Pearce, Democrat

Llewellyn "Biscuit" Smith, Republican

Sheriff (1 to be elected)

"Doug" Hebert III, Democrat

Grant Willis, No Party

Police Juror District 4 (1 to be elected)

Raymond Richard, Democrat

H. Creig Vizena, Other

Police Juror District 5 (1 to be elected)

Leonard Duplechain, Democrat

"Tony" Hebert, Democrat

Mayor Town of Elizabeth (1 to be elected)

Wayne A. Earl, Republican

Mandy Green, No Party

Elizabeth Recreation District No. 3 - 11.28 Mills - BOC - 10 Yrs.

Shall Elizabeth Recreation District No. 3, Allen Parish, Louisiana (the "District"), levy a special tax of eleven and twenty-eight hundredths (11.28) mills on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $27,354 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years beginning with the year 2016 and ending with the year 2025, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining, and/or operating recreational facilities for the District?

CA NO. 1 (Act 473 - SB 202) - Budget and Transportation Stabilization Trust

Do you support an amendment to rename the Budget Stabilization Fund to the Budget and Transportation Stabilization Trust; to authorize the mineral revenue base to be increased every five years; to create the Budget Stabilization Subfund as a subfund in the Trust, to be funded with mineral revenues until reaching a maximum balance of five hundred million dollars, to be appropriated and used when the state has a deficit; to create the Transportation Stabilization Subfund as a subfund in the Trust, to be funded with mineral revenues until reaching a maximum balance of five hundred million dollars, to be appropriated and used for planning, design, construction, and maintenance connected with the state highway program, with twenty percent dedicated for use by the Louisiana Intermodal Connector Program; and to provide for the interruption of deposits into the Budget Stabilization Subfund and the Transportation Trust Subfund the year that the state has a deficit and the following year with the resumption of deposit of mineral revenues in the Budget and Transportation Stabilization Trust thereafter? (Amends Article VII, Section 10(D)(2)(d), 10.3(A)(introductory paragraph) and (A)(2)(a)(introductory paragraph) and (b), and 10.5(B); adds Article VII, Section 10.3(A)(2)(c))

CA NO. 2 (Act 471 - HB 618) - Funds for Transportation

Do you support an amendment to authorize the investment of funds for a state infrastructure bank to be used solely for transportation projects? (Amends Article VII, Section 14(B))

CA NO. 3 (Act 472 - HB 518) - Fiscal Legislative Session

Do you support an amendment to allow any legislation regarding the dedication of revenue, rebates, and taxes to be considered during a fiscal legislative session? (Amends Article III, Section 2(A)(4)(b))

CA NO. 4 (Act 470 - HB 360) - Property Tax Exemption for Public Land/Property

Do you support an amendment to specify that the ad valorem property tax exemption for public lands and other public property shall not apply to land or property owned by another state or a political subdivision of another state? (Amends Article VII, Section 21(A))

Governor (1 to be elected)

Scott A. Angelle, Republican

Beryl Billiot, No Party

"Jay" Dardenne, Republican

Cary Deaton, Democrat

John Bel Edwards, Democrat

Jeremy "JW" Odom, No Party

Eric Paul Orgeron, Other

S.L. Simpson, Democrat

David Vitter, Republican

Lieutenant Governor (1 to be elected)

Elbert Lee Guillory, Republican

Melvin L. "Kip" Holden, Democrat

"Billy" Nungesser, Republican

John Young, Republican

Secretary of State (1 to be elected)

"Tom" Schedler, Republican

"Chris" Tyson, Democrat

Attorney General (1 to be elected)

Geraldine "Geri" Broussard Baloney, Democrat

James D. "Buddy" Caldwell, Republican

Isaac "Ike" Jackson, Democrat

"Jeff" Landry, Republican

"Marty" Maley, Republican

Treasurer (1 to be elected)

John Kennedy, Republican

Jennifer Treadway, Republican

Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry (1 to be elected)

"Charlie" Greer, Democrat

Adrian "Ace" Juttner, Green

Jamie LaBranche, Republican

Michael G. "Mike" Strain, Republican

Commissioner of Insurance (1 to be elected)

"Jim" Donelon, Republican

Donald Hodge, Jr., Democrat

Charlotte C. McDaniel McGehee, Democrat

Matt Parker, Republican

