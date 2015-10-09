Cameron Parish Oct. 24 ballot

The ballot for Oct. 24 voting in Cameron Parish. Early voting begins Oct. 10 and continues through Oct. 17. Note that you won't be voting in each race listed. Visit www.geauxvote.com to learn which races are in your district.

BESE District 7 (1 to be elected)

Holly Franks Boffy, Republican

"Mike" Kreamer, Republican

Sheriff (1 to be elected)

Ron Johnson, Republican

Danny Lavergne, Democrat

Jerry W. Nunez, Democrat

Clerk of Court (1 to be elected)

Rhonda Boudreaux, Republican

Susan Racca, Republican

Delaine Theriot, No Party

Recia LaBove Warner, Democrat

Assessor (1 to be elected)

Orson R. Billings, Democrat

Darrell Williams, Republican

Police Juror District 1 (1 to be elected)

Curtis R. Fountain, Democrat

Kurt Storm, Republican

Police Juror District 2 (1 to be elected)

Dino Hicks, Democrat

Todd C. Little, Democrat

George E. Shove, Democrat

Police Juror District 4 (1 to be elected)

Terry Beard, Democrat

Shawn C. Bonsall, No Party

Police Juror District 5 (1 to be elected)

Kirk Burleigh, No Party

Davy L. Doxey, Democrat

Police Juror District 7 (1 to be elected)

Darryl L. Farque, Democrat

Carroll LeMaire, Democrat

Pat Sewell, Republican

Police Juror District 8 (1 to be elected)

Lawrence "Lee" Faulk, Jr., No Party

Robert Guillory, Republican

CA NO. 1 (Act 473 - SB 202) - Budget and Transportation Stabilization Trust

Do you support an amendment to rename the Budget Stabilization Fund to the Budget and Transportation Stabilization Trust; to authorize the mineral revenue base to be increased every five years; to create the Budget Stabilization Subfund as a subfund in the Trust, to be funded with mineral revenues until reaching a maximum balance of five hundred million dollars, to be appropriated and used when the state has a deficit; to create the Transportation Stabilization Subfund as a subfund in the Trust, to be funded with mineral revenues until reaching a maximum balance of five hundred million dollars, to be appropriated and used for planning, design, construction, and maintenance connected with the state highway program, with twenty percent dedicated for use by the Louisiana Intermodal Connector Program; and to provide for the interruption of deposits into the Budget Stabilization Subfund and the Transportation Trust Subfund the year that the state has a deficit and the following year with the resumption of deposit of mineral revenues in the Budget and Transportation Stabilization Trust thereafter? (Amends Article VII, Section 10(D)(2)(d), 10.3(A)(introductory paragraph) and (A)(2)(a)(introductory paragraph) and (b), and 10.5(B); adds Article VII, Section 10.3(A)(2)(c))

CA NO. 2 (Act 471 - HB 618) - Funds for Transportation

Do you support an amendment to authorize the investment of funds for a state infrastructure bank to be used solely for transportation projects? (Amends Article VII, Section 14(B))

CA NO. 3 (Act 472 - HB 518) - Fiscal Legislative Session

Do you support an amendment to allow any legislation regarding the dedication of revenue, rebates, and taxes to be considered during a fiscal legislative session? (Amends Article III, Section 2(A)(4)(b))

CA NO. 4 (Act 470 - HB 360) - Property Tax Exemption for Public Land/Property

Do you support an amendment to specify that the ad valorem property tax exemption for public lands and other public property shall not apply to land or property owned by another state or a political subdivision of another state? (Amends Article VII, Section 21(A))

City of Lake Charles Sales Tax - 1/4% S&U - CC - 15 Yrs.

Shall the City of Lake Charles, Louisiana ("City"), pursuant to La. R.S. 47:338.1, et seq., be authorized to levy and collect within the City a tax of one-quarter percent (1/4%) ("Tax"), with annual Tax collections estimated to be $6,000,000, upon sale at retail, use, lease or rental, consumption and storage for use or consumption of tangible personal property, and sale of services as defined in La. R.S. 47:301, et seq., for a period of fifteen (15) years beginning January 1, 2016, with Tax proceeds dedicated to funding the City's operational, maintenance, debt service and capital needs, including streets and lighting, fire and police, garbage, sewers and sanitation, public buildings and facilities, lakefront and parks, including salaries and benefits of City personnel?

Waterworks District No. 10 of Ward 7 - 15 Mills - BOC - 10 Yrs.

Gravity Drainage District No. 4 of Ward 3 - 5.79 Mills - BOC - 10 Yrs.

Shall Gravity Drainage District No. 4 of Ward 3 of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana (the "District") be authorized to renew, levy, and collect a tax of five and 79/100 (5.79) mills on all the property subject to taxation within the District for a period of ten (10) years beginning on January 1, 2016 and ending December 31, 2025, with collections from the renewed levy estimated to be $3,912,318.00 for one entire year, for the purposes of maintaining and constructing drains, drainage canals, dikes and levees, and the purchase and upkeep of equipment for use in maintaining and constructing drains, drainage canals, dikes, levees and pumping stations in the District, constituting works of permanent public improvement, title to which shall be in the public?

Gravity Drainage District No. Five of Ward Four - 4.78 Mills - BOC - 10 Yrs.

Shall Gravity Drainage District Number Five of Ward Four of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana be authorized to renew, levy and collect a special tax not to exceed four and seventy-eight hundredths (4.78) mills on the dollar of assessed valuation on all property subject to taxation in said District for a period of ten years, beginning with the tax collection for the year 2016, with collections from the renewed levy estimated to be $4,212,029.00 for one entire year, for the purpose of maintaining and constructing drains, drainage canals, dikes, levees, pumping stations and bridges, and the purchase and upkeep of equipment for use in maintaining and constructing drains, drainage canals, dikes, levees, pumping stations and bridges within said District, constituting works of permanent public improvement, title to which shall be in the public?

Gravity Drainage District No. Eight of Ward One - 11.04 Mills - BOC - 10 Yrs.

Shall Gravity Drainage District Number Eight of Ward One of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana be authorized to renew, levy and collect a special tax not to exceed eleven and four hundredths (11.04) mills on the dollar of assessed valuation on all property subject to taxation in said District for a period of ten years, beginning with the tax collection for the year 2016, with collections from the renewed levy estimated to be $821,695.00 for one entire year, for the purpose of maintaining and constructing drains, drainage canals, dikes, levees and bridges, and the purchase and upkeep of equipment for use in maintaining and constructing drains, drainage canals, dikes, levees and bridges within said District, constituting works of permanent public improvement, title to which shall be in the public?

Community Center & Playground District No. 4 of Wd. 1 - 2.0 Mills - BOC - 10 Yrs.

Shall Community Center and Playground District No. Four of Ward One of Calcasieu Parish (the "District") be authorized to renew, levy and collect a special tax of 2.0 mills on all property subject to taxation within the District for a period of ten (10) years beginning on January 1, 2016, and ending December 31, 2025, with collections from the renewed levy estimated to be $148,857.00 for one entire year, for the purposes of improving, maintaining, and operating the District's Senior Citizen Center and for acquiring equipment, improving facilities, and developing programs for provision of services to senior citizens in the District?

Houston River Waterworks District No. 11 of Wards 4 & 7 - 5.51 Mills - BOC - 10 Yrs.

Shall Houston River Waterworks District No. 11 of Wards 4 and 7 of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana (the "District") be authorized to renew, levy, and collect a tax of five and 51/100 (5.51) mills on all the property subject to taxation within the District for a period of ten (10) years beginning on January 1, 2016 and ending December 31, 2025, with collections from the renewed levy estimated to be $205,193.00 for one entire year, for the purposes of maintaining and operating waterworks facilities in the District?

Ward Six Fire Protection District No. One - 12.25 Mills - BOC - 10 Yrs.

Shall Ward Six Fire Protection District No. One, of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, (the "District"), be authorized to renew, levy and collect a special tax of 12.25 mills on all property subject to taxation in the District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2016 and ending with the year 2025, with collections from the renewed levy estimated to be $335,522.00 for one entire year, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining, and operating the Fire District's fire protection facilities, including paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes?

Governor (1 to be elected)

Scott A. Angelle, Republican

Beryl Billiot, No Party

"Jay" Dardenne, Republican

Cary Deaton, Democrat

John Bel Edwards, Democrat

Jeremy "JW" Odom, No Party

Eric Paul Orgeron, Other

S.L. Simpson, Democrat

David Vitter, Republican

Lieutenant Governor (1 to be elected)

Elbert Lee Guillory, Republican

Melvin L. "Kip" Holden, Democrat

"Billy" Nungesser, Republican

John Young, Republican

Secretary of State (1 to be elected)

"Tom" Schedler, Republican

"Chris" Tyson, Democrat

Attorney General (1 to be elected)

Geraldine "Geri" Broussard Baloney, Democrat

James D. "Buddy" Caldwell, Republican

Isaac "Ike" Jackson, Democrat

"Jeff" Landry, Republican

"Marty" Maley, Republican

Treasurer (1 to be elected)

John Kennedy, Republican

Jennifer Treadway, Republican

Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry (1 to be elected)

"Charlie" Greer, Democrat

Adrian "Ace" Juttner, Green

Jamie LaBranche, Republican

Michael G. "Mike" Strain, Republican

Commissioner of Insurance (1 to be elected)

"Jim" Donelon, Republican

Donald Hodge, Jr., Democrat

Charlotte C. McDaniel McGehee, Democrat

Matt Parker, Republican

