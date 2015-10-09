Beauregard Parish Oct. 24 ballot

The ballot for the Oct. 24 election in Beauregard Parish. Early voting begins Oct. 10 and continues through Oct. 17. Note that you won't be voting in each race listed. Visit www.geauxvote.com to learn which races are in your district.

BESE District 7 (1 to be elected)

Holly Franks Boffy, Republican

"Mike" Kreamer, Republican

State Representative 32nd Representative District (1 to be elected)

Dorothy Sue Hill, Democrat

Zollie "Ty" Pearce, Democrat

Llewellyn "Biscuit" Smith, Republican

Sheriff (1 to be elected)

"Ronnie" Cooley, Republican

"Jim" Jacobsen, Republican

Ricky L. Moses, Democrat

Police Juror District 1 (1 to be elected)

Bruce Cooley, No Party

Gerald "Mike" McLeod, Democrat

Wayne Reeves, Other

Police Juror District 3B (1 to be elected)

Christie Franklin, No Party

"Teddy" Welch, Republican

Police Juror District 3C (1 to be elected)

Elvin D. "Doc" Holliday, Republican

"Dan" Lindsey, Republican

"Danny" Reeves, Other

Police Juror District 4A (1 to be elected)

Billy" Felice, Other

John A. Stebbins, Other

Police Juror District 4B (1 to be elected)

Ronnie L. Jackson, Republican

Chester Thompson, Democrat

"Geno" Triefenbach, No Party

Police Juror District 5 (1 to be elected)

Bobby Harper, Democrat

Charles Harper, Sr., Democrat

"Ronnie" Libick, Democrat

Alex Quebedeaux, Republican

Chief of Police Town of Merryville (1 to be elected)

Robert Thompson, Democrat

"Mike" Womack, Other

Road District Number Two - 6.13 Mills - PJ - 10 Yrs.

Shall Road District Number Two of the Parish of Beauregard, Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a six and thirteen hundredths (6.13) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $372,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2016 and ending with the year 2025, for the purpose of improving, maintaining and keeping in repair the roads in the District, said millage to represent a forty-three hundredths of a mill (.43) increase over the 5.70 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2015 pursuant to an election held on July 16, 2005?

Town of Merryville - 1/4% S&U - BOA - 10 Yrs.

Shall the Town of Merryville, Louisiana ("Town"), under authority of La. R.S. 47:338.1, et seq., be authorized to levy and collect within the Town a tax of one-quarter percent (1/4%), with collections from the tax estimated to be $70,000 for one entire year, upon the sale, at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption and the storage for use or consumption of tangible personal property, and upon the sale of services as defined in La. R.S. 47:301, et seq., inclusive, for a period of ten (10) years beginning January 1, 2016, with the proceeds of such tax to be dedicated and used for the purpose of funding maintenance and operations of the Police Department of the Town?

CA NO. 1 (Act 473 - SB 202) - Budget and Transportation Stabilization Trust

Do you support an amendment to rename the Budget Stabilization Fund to the Budget and Transportation Stabilization Trust; to authorize the mineral revenue base to be increased every five years; to create the Budget Stabilization Subfund as a subfund in the Trust, to be funded with mineral revenues until reaching a maximum balance of five hundred million dollars, to be appropriated and used when the state has a deficit; to create the Transportation Stabilization Subfund as a subfund in the Trust, to be funded with mineral revenues until reaching a maximum balance of five hundred million dollars, to be appropriated and used for planning, design, construction, and maintenance connected with the state highway program, with twenty percent dedicated for use by the Louisiana Intermodal Connector Program; and to provide for the interruption of deposits into the Budget Stabilization Subfund and the Transportation Trust Subfund the year that the state has a deficit and the following year with the resumption of deposit of mineral revenues in the Budget and Transportation Stabilization Trust thereafter? (Amends Article VII, Section 10(D)(2)(d), 10.3(A)(introductory paragraph) and (A)(2)(a)(introductory paragraph) and (b), and 10.5(B); adds Article VII, Section 10.3(A)(2)(c))

CA NO. 2 (Act 471 - HB 618) - Funds for Transportation

Do you support an amendment to authorize the investment of funds for a state infrastructure bank to be used solely for transportation projects? (Amends Article VII, Section 14(B))

CA NO. 3 (Act 472 - HB 518) - Fiscal Legislative Session

Do you support an amendment to allow any legislation regarding the dedication of revenue, rebates, and taxes to be considered during a fiscal legislative session? (Amends Article III, Section 2(A)(4)(b))

CA NO. 4 (Act 470 - HB 360) - Property Tax Exemption for Public Land/Property

Do you support an amendment to specify that the ad valorem property tax exemption for public lands and other public property shall not apply to land or property owned by another state or a political subdivision of another state? (Amends Article VII, Section 21(A))

City of Lake Charles Sales Tax - 1/4% S&U - CC - 15 Yrs.

Shall the City of Lake Charles, Louisiana ("City"), pursuant to La. R.S. 47:338.1, et seq., be authorized to levy and collect within the City a tax of one-quarter percent (1/4%) ("Tax"), with annual Tax collections estimated to be $6,000,000, upon sale at retail, use, lease or rental, consumption and storage for use or consumption of tangible personal property, and sale of services as defined in La. R.S. 47:301, et seq., for a period of fifteen (15) years beginning January 1, 2016, with Tax proceeds dedicated to funding the City's operational, maintenance, debt service and capital needs, including streets and lighting, fire and police, garbage, sewers and sanitation, public buildings and facilities, lakefront and parks, including salaries and benefits of City personnel?

Governor (1 to be elected)

Scott A. Angelle, Republican

Beryl Billiot, No Party

"Jay" Dardenne, Republican

Cary Deaton, Democrat

John Bel Edwards, Democrat

Jeremy "JW" Odom, No Party

Eric Paul Orgeron, Other

S.L. Simpson, Democrat

David Vitter, Republican

Lieutenant Governor (1 to be elected)

Elbert Lee Guillory, Republican

Melvin L. "Kip" Holden, Democrat

"Billy" Nungesser, Republican

John Young, Republican

Secretary of State (1 to be elected)

"Tom" Schedler, Republican

"Chris" Tyson, Democrat

Attorney General (1 to be elected)

Geraldine "Geri" Broussard Baloney, Democrat

James D. "Buddy" Caldwell, Republican

Isaac "Ike" Jackson, Democrat

"Jeff" Landry, Republican

"Marty" Maley, Republican

Treasurer (1 to be elected)

John Kennedy, Republican

Jennifer Treadway, Republican

Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry (1 to be elected)

"Charlie" Greer, Democrat

Adrian "Ace" Juttner, Green

Jamie LaBranche, Republican

Michael G. "Mike" Strain, Republican

Commissioner of Insurance (1 to be elected)

"Jim" Donelon, Republican

Donald Hodge, Jr., Democrat

Charlotte C. McDaniel McGehee, Democrat

Matt Parker, Republican

