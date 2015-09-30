VPSO: Man, woman distributed meth in Pitkin area - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

News

VPSO: Man, woman distributed meth in Pitkin area

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Ann Deason (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office) Ann Deason (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
Charlie Johnson (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office) Charlie Johnson (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
PITKIN, LA (KPLC) -

A Pitkin man and woman were arrested following an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Pitkin area, Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office authorities said.

Charlie Johnson, 57, and Ann M. Deason, 55, were both charged with methamphetamine distribution. Deason was also charged with methamphetamine possession.

Johnson, who works in Brazoria County, Texas, was arrested at his job, Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft said. Deason was arrested as she exited Fort Polk, shortly after returning from Brazoria County, Craft said. The arrests were made simultaneously.

Deason's bond was set at $60,000 and Johnson's at $50,000. Johnson remains jailed in Texas.

