Welsh man arrested for motorcycle theft

WELSH, LA (KPLC) - A Welsh man was arrested after detectives received information that a stolen motorcycle had been repainted and was being ridden by several suspects, police said.
Jeff Davis Sheriff's deputies recovered the stolen motorcycle Sunday and returned it to the owner.
Detectives obtained a warrant for the arrest of 18-year-old Jordan Legros of 107 North Polk Street in Welsh, Jeff Davis Sheriff's spokesman Chris Ivey said.
Legros was charged with possession of stolen things and unauthorized use of a movable. No bond has been set.
Additional arrests are expected according to Ivey.
