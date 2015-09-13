Pathways Christian School dedicates new school building

Pathways Christian School has a new place to call home. On Sunday, the school hosted a ceremony to officially dedicate the new building.

Pathways is a three-year-old, local non-traditional school that accommodates students with various learning needs and disabilities.

Last year, the faith-based school was based out of Christ Community Church on Prien Lake Road. Now, students and staff have moved into the former Farm Bureau Insurance building on Warren Avenue in Lake Charles.

"It's very exciting and also overwhelming. God has just provided tremendously," said Renee Unsworth, the school administrator.

Students, staff, parents and Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach gathered at the new building to dedicate it as the first official facility for Pathways.

"I did not expect to get this building but one of the families just felt that we needed our own location and they were able to provide a setting for us. We rent from them but they have gone above and beyond in providing for the students in this school," Unsworth said.

Unsworth founded Pathways in 2013. When Unsworth first opened the school, she started out with five students and taught them in her home. Currently, the school has 14 students, three teachers and a wall of support built up by the students' families.

"[It's] not just that one family. There have been numerous people who have [done] everything from discounting the fire safety system, to discounting the electrical work. People have worked here day and night, painting and carpeting. It’s just been a very large amount of people [who] have been involved in getting the location ready for the students," she said.

Students started school on August 12th and some say they're excited to have a space that they can call their own.

“We have our own. This is for the little kids classroom and then the other kids classroom, middle school, high school, is in there. So we have our own stuff separated." said Ana Seneca, an 11th grade student.

"It's like you have a real area where you get to keep your stuff and it's just cool," said Jesse Tassin, a second grade student.

Two weeks ago, the family that owns the Pathways' new facility recently purchased the property behind the building. Unsworth said they plan on turning that property into a playground.

