List of Calcasieu and state candidates for Oct. 24 election

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Manager
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A list of races in Calcasieu Parish and everyone who qualified on Tuesday, Sept. 8, the first day of qualifying.

Calcasieu Sheriff

  • Tony Mancuso, Democrat, Lake Charles.

Calcasieu Clerk of Court

  • Lynn Jones, Democrat, Westlake.

Calcasieu Assessor

  • Wendy Curphy Aguillard, Independent, Lake Charles.
  • Ken Brunot, Republican, Lake Charles

Coroner

  • Terry Welke, Independent, Lake Charles

Police Juror District 1

  • Frank Webb, Republican, Lake Charles.
  • Kevin White, Republican, Lake Charles.

Police Juror District 2

  • Calvin Collins, Democrat, Lake Charles.
  • Dianna Ross, Democrat, Lake Charles.
  • Michael "Big Mike" Smith, Democrat, Lake Charles.

Police Juror District 3

  • Eddie Earl Lewis Jr., Democrat, Lake Charles.
  • Shelly Mayo, Democrat, Lake Charles.
  • Ellaweena G. Woods, Democrat, Lake Charles.

Police Juror District 4

  • Tony Guillory, Democrat, Lake Charles.
  • Donald Thomas Jr., Democrat, Lake Charles.

Police Juror District 5

  • Nic Hunter, Republican, Lake Charles.
  • Bob Redmon, Democrat, Lake Charles.

Police Juror District 6

  • Dennis Scott, Republican, Lake Charles.

Police Juror District 7

  • Chris Landry, Independent, Lake Charles.

Police Juror District 8

  • Dale Bayard, Republican, Lake Charles.
  • Guy Brame, Republican, Lake Charles.

Police Juror District 9

  • Kevin Guidry, Democrat, Lake Charles.

Police Juror District 10

  • Shalon Latour, Republican, Iowa.
  • David Marcantel, Democrat, Lake Charles
  • Tony Stelly, Democrat, Iowa.

Police Juror District 11

  • Sandy Treme, Democrat, DeQuincy.

Police Juror District 12

  • Judd Bares, Republican, Sulphur.
  • Ray Taylor, Republican, Sulphur.

Police Juror District 13

  • Francis Andrepont, Democrat, Sulphur.
  • Randy Gibbons, Republican, Sulphur.

Police Juror District 14

  • Hal McMillin, Republican, Westlake.

Police Juror District 15

  • Les Farnum, Democrat, Sulphur.

Justice of the Peace Ward 2

  • Kizzy Aucoin Sanford, Independent, Hayes.

BESE District 7

  • Holly Boffy, Republican, Lafayette.
  • Mike Kreamer, Republican, Lafayette.

Senate 25th District

  • Dan "Blade" Morrish, Republican, Lake Charles.

State Senate 27th District

  • Ronnie Johns, Republican, Sulphur.
  • Ginger Vidrine, Democrat, Lake Charles.

State Senate 30th District

  • John Smith, Republican, Leesville.

State Representative 32nd District

  • Dorothy Sue Hill, Democrat, Dry Creek.
  • Zollie "Ty" Pearce, Democrat, Oberlin.
  • Llewellyn "Biscuit" Smith, Republican, DeRidder.

State Representative 33rd District

  • Mike Danahay, Democrat, Sulphur.

State Representative 34th District

  • Wilford Carter, Democrat, Lake Charles.
  • A.B. Franklin, Democrat, Lake Charles.
  • Alvin Joseph, Democrat, Lake Charles.
  • Tom Quirk, Republican, Lake Charles

State Representative 35th District

  • Stephen Dwight, Republican, Lake Charles.

State Representative 36th District

  • Mark Abraham, Republican, Lake Charles.
  • Keith DeSonier, Republican, Lake Charles.

State Representative 37th District

  • Johnny Guinn, Republican, Jennings.
  • Daniel Rutledge Jr., Other, Jennings.

State Representative 47th District

  • Bob Hensgens, Republican, Gueydan.

Governor

  • Scott A. Angelle, Republican, Breaux Bridge.
  • Beryl Billiot, Independent, Kentwood.
  • Jay Dardenne, Republican, Baton Rouge.
  • Cary Deaton, Democrat, Metairie.
  • John Bel Edwards, Democrat, Amite.
  • Jeremy "JW" Odom, Independent, Natchitoches.
  • Eric Paul Orgeron, Other, Metairie.
  • S.L. Simpson, Democrat, Shreveport.
  • David Vitter, Republican, Metairie.

Lieutenant Governor

  • Elbert Lee Guillory, Republican, Opelousas.
  • Melvin "Kip" Holden, Democrat, Baton Rouge.
  • Billy Nungesser, Republican, Belle Chasse.
  • John Young, Republican, Metairie.

Secretary of State

  • Tom Schedler, Republican, Mandeville.
  • Chris Tyson, Democrat, Baton Rouge.

Attorney General

  • Geri Broussard Baloney, Democrat, Garyville.
  • Buddy Caldwell, Republican, Baton Rouge.
  • Ike Jackson, Democrat, Plaquemine.
  • Jeff Landry, Republican, New Iberia.
  • Marty Maley, Republican, Baton Rouge.

Treasurer

  • John Kennedy, Republican, Baton Rouge.
  • Jennifer Treadway, Republican, Baton Rouge.

Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry

  • Charlie Greet, Democrat, Natchez.
  • Adrian "Ace" Juttner, Green Party, Abita Springs.
  • Jamie LaBranche, Republican, LaPlace.
  • Mike Strain, Republican, Covington.

Commissioner of Insurance

  • Jim Donelon, Republican, Metairie.
  • Donald Hodge, Democrat, Baton Rouge.
  • Charlotte McDaniel McGehee, Democrat, Baton Rouge.
  • Matt Parker, Republican, West Monroe.

