Candy Rodriguez joined KPLC in August 2015 as a reporter.

Candy was born in Reedley, California, and comes to us by way of Anahuac, Texas. She graduated from Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in political science with a minor in communications.

During her time at Lamar, Candy served as a reporter, anchor and producer for the campus news station, LUTV, covering university, local and national news. She also shadowed at KFDM Channel 6 in Beaumont.

She’s excited to call SWLA home! If you would like to connect with Candy, like her Facebook page, Twitter, or email her at crodriguez@kplctv.com.

She would love to hear your story ideas or contact her to simply say hi!