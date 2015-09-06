Candy Rodriguez - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Candy Rodriguez

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Manager
Connect

Candy Rodriguez joined KPLC in August 2015 as a reporter. 

Candy was born in Reedley, California, and comes to us by way of Anahuac, Texas. She graduated from Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in political science with a minor in communications. 

During her time at Lamar, Candy served as a reporter, anchor and producer for the campus news station, LUTV, covering university, local and national news. She also shadowed at KFDM Channel 6 in Beaumont.

She’s excited to call SWLA home! If you would like to connect with Candy, like her Facebook page, Twitter, or email her at crodriguez@kplctv.com
She would love to hear your story ideas or contact her to simply say hi!

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Oakdale turning off water at noon, other municipalities urging residents to conserve water

    Oakdale turning off water at noon, other municipalities urging residents to conserve water

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 1:05 PM EST2018-01-03 18:05:44 GMT
    (Source: City of Sulphur)(Source: City of Sulphur)

    Cities and towns in Southwest Louisiana are asking residents to conserve water.

    More >>

    Cities and towns in Southwest Louisiana are asking residents to conserve water.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: If I give birth to a baby while on a cruise, will there be unexpected costs?

    LEGAL CORNER: If I give birth to a baby while on a cruise, will there be unexpected costs?

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 12:19 PM EST2018-01-03 17:19:45 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    QUESTION: My husband and I are thinking of taking a cruise. I am 30 weeks pregnant and we wanted to take the opportunity to relax and enjoy this time before our lives are changed by a new bundle of joy. While I believe there are medical doctors on the ship, if I deliver while on the cruise, should I be concerned about unexpected costs?

    More >>

    QUESTION: My husband and I are thinking of taking a cruise. I am 30 weeks pregnant and we wanted to take the opportunity to relax and enjoy this time before our lives are changed by a new bundle of joy. While I believe there are medical doctors on the ship, if I deliver while on the cruise, should I be concerned about unexpected costs?

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures remain cold during the overnight hours through Saturday

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures remain cold during the overnight hours through Saturday

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 12:16 PM EST2018-01-03 17:16:45 GMT
    Beautiful weather on ThursdayBeautiful weather on Thursday

    For the rest of today, expect lots of sunshine and little to no clouds. We will not see any rain today. Temperatures will be warming up today and will eventually get into the 40s this afternoon. Do not think that we are done with the cold weather through. We will cool right back down into the freezing temperatures overnight. Tonight will be another cold night. Temperatures will cool down to the mid 20s, so we will be back to freezing. There is a Hard Freeze Warning in place tonight.

    More >>

    For the rest of today, expect lots of sunshine and little to no clouds. We will not see any rain today. Temperatures will be warming up today and will eventually get into the 40s this afternoon. Do not think that we are done with the cold weather through. We will cool right back down into the freezing temperatures overnight. Tonight will be another cold night. Temperatures will cool down to the mid 20s, so we will be back to freezing. There is a Hard Freeze Warning in place tonight.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly