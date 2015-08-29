Trooper Steven Vincent remembered as father, husband and friend

It was standing room only inside Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church Saturday as a community gathers to bid farewell to fallen Senior State Trooper Steven Vincent.



Father Alan Trouille called the day tough.

"Today is not an easy day," he said.



The veteran's 13-year career with Louisiana State Police was the highlight of the service.



LSP Col. Michael Edmonson said Vincent was one of a kind.

"I know to my friends in the Lake Charles Police Department how proudly he wore your uniform and I'm so proud of what you made of him to allow him to wear this," he said.



"An officer of the law, the code to protect and serve...it was his life. It was his call,” Trouille said. “And I'm bold enough to say that it does not end today and it did not end along Highway 14 this past Sunday."



For Louisiana he was a protector-- but for those who knew him best—he was a father, a husband and a brother.



"Steven was a profoundly proud dad but equally was he also a proud husband,” Trouille added. “Those who knew Steven you know what he stood for and you know the legacy that he leaves behind."



The thin blue line grows a little thinner but the resolve of law enforcement near and far—it’s never stronger.



"Courtesy, loyalty and service, that's what we do and that's what Steven lived," Edmonson said.



A fallen officer who's commitment to his family and his career won't be forgotten.

