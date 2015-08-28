Oakdale woman accused of killing woman and unborn baby pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

Pamela Causey-Fregia. Charges: Accessory after the fact, aggravated battery and obstruction of justice.

An Oakdale woman accused of killing, burning and burying a pregnant woman and her unborn baby in 2011 pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity Thursday.

Pamela Causey-Fregia, 32, had originally pleaded not guilty. Judge Joel Davis ordered a sanity commission. He also refused to reduce the $780,000 bond set for Causey-Fregia, who is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree feticide in the death of 22-year-old Victoria Marie-Perez and her unborn child.

Perez was eight months pregnant when she disappeared in March 2011 after leaving a doctor's appointment in Alexandria.

Causey-Fregia also changed her plea from not guilty to not guilty by reason of insanity on the charges during a brief court appearance Thursday with her attorney, John Demoruelle.

Causey-Fregia was arrested in early 2015. For more, click HERE.

