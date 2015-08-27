Frozen green bean recall

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.



This has been an extremely horrific week for Louisiana law enforcement. Trooper Steven Vincent's shooting death and last night's killing of an officer in Sunset has Louisiana tied for number 1 state with the most officer deaths. KPLC's Scottie Hunter is looking into this deadly trend and how law enforcement is hoping to combat the situation. You can read more on the Sunset case HERE.



Meanwhile, folks around the lake area are finding ways to honor and remember Senior State Trooper Steven Vincent in the wake of his violent, tragic death. KPLC's Liz Koh is covering one such effort at McNeese today. It's a blood drive that will send credits toward Trooper Vincent's open hospital bill balance. Liz will join us live from there at noon. Meanwhile, we are compiling various events that all aim to help the Vincent family, including several fundraisers by KPLC on Friday. You can access the list HERE.



Also today, the aftermath of two Virginia journalists being gunned down by a former colleague.



And a food recall to tell you about involving General Mills and packages of frozen green beans. One test turned up positive for Listeria. You can find more information about the specific product HERE.



In weather, our dry, pleasant pattern continues. Will it last thru the weekend? Meteorologist Ben Terry will let you know during his live, local forecast at noon.



Have a great day!