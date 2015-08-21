McNeese State To Close Out Camp This Saturday

McNeese will close out fall camp on Saturday morning with its final preseason scrimmage beginning at 9:45 in Cowboy Stadium.



The scrimmage will closely resemble the event from a week ago that involved around 100 plays. Saturday’s could go a little longer with the implementation of some added scenarios towards the end of the scrimmage.



The day wraps up preseason camp that began back on August 6.



The Cowboys open the season on Sept. 5 at LSU.



On Friday, it was announced that McNeese’s home opener against Incarnate Word, that will be broadcast by American Sports Network (ASN), has also been picked up by Cox Sport TV, where it will air live beginning at 6 p.m.



CST announced its college football schedule Friday afternoon, and in addition to the Cowboys’ game against UIW, McNeese will also have two other games to be broadcast live on the network – Oct. 3 at Nicholls and on Oct. 10 at home against Southeastern Louisiana.



The Southland Conference also has its game of the week schedule for live broadcasts on Oct. 24, Oct. 31, and Nov. 14, but those games have not been announced.



The two additional television appearances brings the total number of games McNeese will be broadcast live to five on the season.



McNeese will open the season at LSU on Sept. 5 in a game that will air live on the SEC Alternate channel and its Sept. 19 game at Stephen F. Austin will be broadcast on ESPN3.



Cox Sports can be viewed in Lake Charles on Suddenlink channel 57.