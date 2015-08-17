Houston man arrested for using counterfeit money at casino

For today, it will be a much different day. We will have cloudy skies all day long with scattered to isolated showers possible. At times there will also be drizzle in a few areas. Rain chances are up to 30% today. It will still be a warm and humid day as well. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid 70s. Tonight, will have cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain. Due to the increased clouds, there is more humidity in the air, and therefore we will be warmer overnight.