Houston man arrested for using counterfeit money at casino - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Houston man arrested for using counterfeit money at casino

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A Houston resident is arrested after being caught using counterfeit money in a Lake Charles Casino.

On August 15, the Louisiana State Police Gaming Division was contacted by a Lake Area casino in reference to a patron, 27-year-old William Jabour, attempting to buy into a table game using counterfeit money. Additionally, Jabour had multiple counterfeit $100 and $50 bills in his possession and in his vehicle.

He was arrested on forty-nine counts of monetary instrument abuse and was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. His bond is set at $100,000.

