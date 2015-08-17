Houston man arrested for using counterfeit money at casino

A Houston resident is arrested after being caught using counterfeit money in a Lake Charles Casino.
On August 15, the Louisiana State Police Gaming Division was contacted by a Lake Area casino in reference to a patron, 27-year-old William Jabour, attempting to buy into a table game using counterfeit money. Additionally, Jabour had multiple counterfeit $100 and $50 bills in his possession and in his vehicle.
He was arrested on forty-nine counts of monetary instrument abuse and was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. His bond is set at $100,000.
Copyright 2015 KPLC. All rights reserved.
The driver involved in the hit-and-run crash that killed a Moss Bluff woman earlier this week has been apprehended by authorities.More >>
The driver involved in the hit-and-run crash that killed a Moss Bluff woman earlier this week has been apprehended by authorities.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
For today, it will be a much different day. We will have cloudy skies all day long with scattered to isolated showers possible. At times there will also be drizzle in a few areas. Rain chances are up to 30% today. It will still be a warm and humid day as well. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid 70s. Tonight, will have cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain. Due to the increased clouds, there is more humidity in the air, and therefore we will be warmer overnight.More >>
For today, it will be a much different day. We will have cloudy skies all day long with scattered to isolated showers possible. At times there will also be drizzle in a few areas. Rain chances are up to 30% today. It will still be a warm and humid day as well. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid 70s. Tonight, will have cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain. Due to the increased clouds, there is more humidity in the air, and therefore we will be warmer overnight.More >>