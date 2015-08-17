Power Up Your High School! - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Power Up Your High School!

EVERY STORY BEGINS SOMEWHERE..AND WE WANT TO HEAR YOUR TEAM’S STORY!

Powerade® has teamed up with Wal-Mart, KPLC-TV, and Townsquare Media to give one lucky high school sports program a $4,000 makeover!

Need new uniforms or new equipment?  How about expenses to go to that regional competition?  Follow the directions below and nominate your high school or athletic program for a chance to win $4,000! 

Power Up YOUR Team and TELL US YOUR STORY!

Three ways that your high school team can enter:

  1.  Tell us why your school or athletic program is deserving of a $4,000 makeover!  Email your nomination along with your name, address, and phone number to: PowerUpLKC@ccbcu.com.
  2. Create a video that shows why your school should get Powered Up with a $4,000 prize!  Upload your video to You Tube and E-Mail us the link to your video to:  PowerUpLKC@ccbcu.com (include your name, address, and phone number with the link to the video). 
  3. Drop off your entry during normal business hours, Monday- Friday, 8am-5pm at Lake Charles Coca-Cola, located at 2401 Hwy. 14, Lake Charles, LA, 70601 .

GET CREATIVE WITH YOUR VIDEO!!

Deadline for receipt of entries is 11:59pm September 30, 2015.  We look forward to your entries!!

Click here (or see below) for contest rules.

  • Power Up Your High School!More>>

  • Coca Cola Powerade Power UP-2015 rules

    Coca Cola Powerade Power UP-2015 rules

    Coca Cola Powerade Power UP-2015 rules

    Monday, August 17 2015 10:17 AM EDT2015-08-17 14:17:13 GMT
    Monday, August 17 2015 10:17 AM EDT2015-08-17 14:17:13 GMT
    POWERADE® Power Up Your High School Athletic Program SweepstakesOfficial RulesNo Purchase Necessary TO ENTER OR WIN.  1. Eligibility: POWERADE® Power Up Your High School Athletic Program Sweepstakes (the “Promotion”) is open only to legal residents of Louisiana who are 13 years of age or older as of August 3, 2015.  Employees and non-employee workers of The Coca-Cola Company, Coca-Cola Bottlers, KPLC-TV, Townsquare Media, Wal*Mart, and their resp...More >>
    POWERADE® Power Up Your High School Athletic Program SweepstakesOfficial RulesNo Purchase Necessary TO ENTER OR WIN.  1. Eligibility: POWERADE® Power Up Your High School Athletic Program Sweepstakes (the “Promotion”) is open only to legal residents of Louisiana who are 13 years of age or older as of August 3, 2015.  Employees and non-employee workers of The Coca-Cola Company, Coca-Cola Bottlers, KPLC-TV, Townsquare Media, Wal*Mart, and their resp...More >>
Powered by Frankly