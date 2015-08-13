Tick bite leads to amputations - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Tick bite leads to amputations

(Source: John Tann/Flickr) (Source: John Tann/Flickr)
. -

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

Lots of folks have been asking us about what's happening with the 210 beach and launch. There has been construction in the area, and KPLC's Scottie Hunter is finding out what happens now.

A holiday trip turns into a nightmare for one family. A mother of two is now in the hospital, after a tick bite left her a quadruple amputee. It's an incredible story that you can also see HERE.

Plus, when it comes to Medicare, you could be making mistakes that cost you money and coverage. We'll have advice to avoid the most common blunders. You can also access this advice HERE.

In weather, we've finally broken this streak of ridiculously hot weather. Most of the area will likely stay dry, but since a front is stalled right at the coast, there is the chance for a storm or two to pop up especially along the coast. Humidity values will continue to lower throughout the day making for a much nicer feel out there. Will we have more of the same as we head in to the weekend? Meteorologist Zack Fradella has the answer during his live, local forecast at noon.

Remember, if you're not near a TV at noon, you can watch us live on our mobile apps.

Have a great day!

