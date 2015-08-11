Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office helps man who climbed tree holdin - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office helps man who climbed tree holding large knife, rope around neck

VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Several Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office employees helped a man Sunday who, armed with a large knife, climbed a tree with a rope around his neck.

 A woman called the sheriff's office to report that an acquaintance showed up at her house "with a large knife and a rope around his neck."

The man walked off into a densely wooded area. Vernon Parish deputies and detectives checked the woods and found the man high in a tree, said Sheriff Sam Craft.

"Deputies observed that the subject had climbed high into a large tree and had one end of the rope around his neck while the opposite end of the rope was tied to a limb above his head," he said.

Officers spoke with the man for about three hours and during that time, the man calmed down, untied the rope, climbed down the tree and gave officers his knife.

"The subject stated that he was experiencing stressful emotional situations in his life and felt like he could no longer deal with his situation," Craft said.

The man was brought to a local hospital where he was evaluated.

 Jerry Twyman, Charles Christ, David Vance and Stephanie Corrao, all employees of the sheriff's office, successfully handled the situation.

Copyright 2015 KPLC. All rights reserved.

