Drone dropping drugs into a prison

A dump truck overturns near the Cameron/Chloe exit this morning. The accident tied up one lane of traffic on I-10. Look for the story at noon, and you can see pictures of the accident HERE.



Teachers in Kinder are getting prepped for school with a little help from some Marines. KPLC's Erika Ferrando is there and will have our report.



In this week's "You and the Law" segment, we tackle the question of bankruptcy. How long does it stay on your record, and if you do file, will it be impossible to get a home loan? Executive Director of the Southwest Louisiana Law Center, Mark Judson, will let you know. You can also submit your own civil law questions for future segments HERE.



A drone drops drugs into a prison yard. While the investigation is ongoing, drone experts say it's a lot harder to do than it sounds. Check out the story at noon, and you can read more HERE.



Plus, summer isn't over yet, and that could mean squeezing in a few more cookouts. But for the propane tank on the grill, we'll look at whether it's cheaper to exchange tanks, or to simply refill them.



In weather, we have a slight chance of a few afternoon storms returning, but after today, the rain chances drop even more, and that will mean even hotter temperatures over the next several days. Heat index values will range from 105 to 108 this afternoon but will likely range from 108-110 by Saturday and Sunday. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have more on those numbers during his live, local forecast at noon.



