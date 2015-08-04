One in 11 million chance for child with cancer - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

One in 11 million chance for child with cancer

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

We'll have the story of a little girl dealing with cancer and an unexpected ray of hope. At noon, we begin telling the story of how one person out of 11 million is making a difference for this child and how that person was found right here in Lake Charles. You can also read about it HERE.

In some cases, man's best friend isn't always a dog. For one book store owner, it's a turtle named Speedy. Look for their story at noon.

Plus, it turns out most American families are taking pets along for family vacations, but are they doing it in the safest way possible? At noon, we'll look at the best ways to transport your pets in carriers and crates.

In weather, look for the return of much higher humidity today, the afternoon high temperatures in the middle 90s will feel more like 100-105. There is a slight chance of rain today, and very little wind to help cut that afternoon heat. Could it get worse by tomorrow? Meteorologist Ben Terry has the answer during his live, local forecast at noon. You can also stay up-to-date on the weather by going HERE.

Remember, if you're not near a TV at noon, you can watch us live on our mobile news apps for Apple or Android devices.

Have a great day!

