Scared skunk presents stinky situation for officer

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

As students get ready for school, so are teachers. It seems teachers are bringing more and more supplies into their classrooms -- bought with their own money. KPLC's Scottie Hunter is looking into this and will have a live report at noon.

Also today, we'll meet a 93-year-old athlete who is a player in a league for those 70 years and up. We'll take a look at their big playoff match.

Plus, the Internet now has a cantankerous-but-cute face to adore. Move over, Grumpy Cat! Hello, Earl the grumpy puppy! We'll check him out at noon, and you can see more of him HERE.

Speaking of animals, we'll show you how an officer dealt with a potentially stinky situation. He encountered a skunk with a yogurt container stuck on its head. Can he help the creature without getting sprayed by the skunk? Find out at noon, and you watch the encounter HERE.

In weather, after a very nice weekend of hot and less humid weather, the forecast remains largely unchanged. We'll have temperatures well into the 90s this afternoon, with a couple of very isolated showers this afternoon for coastal parishes. Things will start to get a bit more humid tomorrow, and rain may be more in the forecast later in the week. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have more on that during his live, local forecast at noon.

