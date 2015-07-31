Jennings, Thomas and Bain re-instated to LSU football team

Les Miles announced on Friday afternoon that quarterback Anthony Jennings, defensive lineman Maquedius Bain and defensive back Dwayne Thomas have been re-instated to the LSU football team.

Miles said the three players will report to training camp on Wednesday and will practice with the team. Miles indicated that the players will undergo further in-house discipline.

The three players were indefinitely suspended from the team for an on-campus incident in late June. The matter has since been dropped and no formal charges were filed.

LSU will welcome 105 players to campus on Wednesday when the 13th-ranked Tigers begin preparations for the 2015 season opener against McNeese State on Sept. 5 in Tiger Stadium.