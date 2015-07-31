Stealing windows off a Vietnam memorial helicopter - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Stealing windows off a Vietnam memorial helicopter

(Source: Lake Charles Police Department) (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

There's a bizarre theft to tell you about today. Lake Charles Police say four young people removed four windows of the helicopter at Veterans Memorial Park in Lake Charles. Yes, you're reading that correctly: the windows from a helicopter. KPLC's Scottie Hunter is on the story and will have a live report at noon. You can also read more HERE.

Also today, Lake Charles police made an arrest in a cold case rape from 1999. The victim had been jogging at the Civic Center and was brutally attacked by an unknown suspect. DNA has finally put a name to the suspect. We'll tell you more at noon, and you can read more HERE.

A man faces charges for shooting down a drone. He says it got a little too close for comfort, and he wanted to protect his property and privacy. Watch his story at noon.

Plus, it's a tradition passed down for hundreds of years. A century ago when the Chitimacha tribe nearly lost its land in St. Mary Parish, it was an admirer of the baskets made by tribal members that saved the day. At noon, we'll meet a master weaver in the Heart of Louisiana. You can also take a look at the baskets and more HERE.

In weather, dryness returns today, and our temperatures will rise into the upper 90s this afternoon. Will that continue into the weekend, or will it even be hotter? Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the answer during his live, local forecast at noon. You can also access weather 24/7 HERE or download our weather apps for Apple or Android devices.

Remember, if you're not near a TV at noon, you can watch us live on our mobile news apps.

Have a great day and a wonderful weekend!

