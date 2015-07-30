Real live Huckleberry Finn charged with assault

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.



The Lake Charles City Council is reviewing an ordinance to amend the city's code on possession of pot and synthetic marijuana. The council is looking to comply with a state law that Governor Bobby Jindal signed last month.



A man with the name of a famous literary character is charged with sexual assault. The man's name is Huckleberry Finn...yes, Huckleberry Finn. See the story at noon, or read more HERE.



What's the right age to leave a child home alone? Would your child know what to do in case of an emergency? We'll have some advice at noon, and you can read more HERE.



Plus, the first new Dr. Seuss book in 24 years is being released to the public. We'll have initial reaction from kids reading, 'What Pet Should I Get'.



In weather, a heat advisory is in effect, and there could be some storms this afternoon and evening. Just how hot will it be, and how long will the rains last once they arrive? Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the answer during his live, local forecast at noon.



