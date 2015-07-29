How to fend off thieves while shopping

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.



It's Wednesday, and that means it is time for our segment "You and the Law." Today, Mark Judson, Executive Director of the Southwest Louisiana Law Center answers a common question dealing with job promotions. If you get one, but get no extra money, is it legal? Find out at noon. You can also submit your own legal questions HERE.



We'll take a look at your own personal security while shopping. At noon, we'll discuss what to do if you feel targeted by thieves. You can also learn more HERE.



Plus, a trip to the grocery store can be especially difficult for parents of special needs kids, but now a new type of shopping cart can make it easier to get around. We'll show you at noon.



In weather, sunny skies and hot temperatures will be the order of the day. Heat index values will range from 105 to 107 this afternoon, so be careful if you're outdoors. Tomorrow, there's a better chance of scattered thunderstorms. Meteorologist Ben Terry will tell you more about that during his live, local forecast at noon.



Remember, if you're not near a TV at noon, you can watch us live on our mobile news apps for Apple or Android devices.



Have a great day!