More blood donations needed during summer months

More than 90 people gave blood Tuesday during a blood drive to help Southwest Louisiana residents with cancer.

KPLC and Billy Navarre teamed up to host the blood drive.

Organizers said blood donations are the lowest during summer months but that's when they need stocked shelves the most.

"Our usage goes up but our donors go down, so we always during this time of year have a shortage, which we are experiencing right now," said Lifeshare Blood Center Manager Kristi Morris.

There are summer shortages because less people are sticking around town to donate blood while there are more potential recipients that need blood.

"Donations dip but then actually usage goes up and usage goes up because we have more accidents during the summer time. Whether it's a boating accident, a car accident. Also during those vacation times, [when] they have to have some elective surgery or non-elective surgery, they do," she said.

On Tuesday, even first time donors faced their fears to support a cause that was close to her heart.

"My mom was recently diagnosed with breast cancer also and she just needed a blood transfusion a few weeks ago so it's a little bit more at heart now," said first time donor Denee Klumpp.

For others who have donated before, they said donating blood is all about putting yourself in the recipients shoes.

"If I need it somebody else is giving for me so I can give to somebody else," said Gary Hull.

Klumpp said she has overcome her fears enough to consider a future blood donation.

"I'm happy. It was for a good cause and I'll probably do it again," she said.

The blood drive at Billy Navarre Honda brought in more than 90 blood donors. Lifeshare representatives said they are still waiting to tally up the total number of donors who contributed to Team Billy on Tuesday but they predicted it would reach at least 100.

If you missed Tuesday's blood drive but would still like to donate blood for Team Billy, you can stop into Lifeshare Blood Centers at 214 Dr. Michael DeBakey Drive and notify employees that you would like to do so.

To find out more about Lifeshare Blood Centers, click HERE.

