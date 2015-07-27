DeRidder increases some water fees

The DeRidder City Council increased some of the city's water fees at its Monday city council meeting.

Administrators said the city was charging far less for water taps than similar sized municipalities. In order to better maintain and operate the water department, the council voted to raise those fees, but the fee doesn't apply to existing customers.

"New service that's going to be done -- if you are just coming in to have a home built, or a business built, then those new fees will apply to you," said Todd Sherman of DeRidder Public Works.

Those new fees will go into effect starting next week.

