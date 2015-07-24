Lafayette General: five admitted after shooting expected to recovery

All five people brought to Lafayette General with gunshot injuries following an attack at a movie theater Thursday are expected to fully recover, hospital officials said Friday afternoon.

Three people were transported by ambulance and two by personal vehicles, authorities said.

Two were treated and released, one required surgery and one was brought to ICU. The three remaining in the hospital are in stable condition.

Two women were killed in the shooting — Mayci Breaux, 21, and Jillian Johnson, 33. Breaux was about to enter radiology school at the hospital and recently toured the facility.

