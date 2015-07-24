Remembering those who died in theatre shooting - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Remembering those who died in theatre shooting

Mayci Breaux (left) and Jillian Johnson (right). (Source: Facebook) Mayci Breaux (left) and Jillian Johnson (right). (Source: Facebook)

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

We now know more about the women who lost their lives in last night's theatre shooting in Lafayette: 21-year-old Mayci Breaux of Franklin and 33-year-old Jillian Johnson of Lafayette. Take a look at what we know HERE.

Meanwhile, KPLC's Scottie Hunter will continue his live reports during our noon show. Police have been busy investigating the recent past of the gunman, from his time at a motel in Lafayette to his hometown of Phenix City, Alabama. We do have sister stations in Alabama providing reports on that part of the investigation, as well as other Raycom stations providing reports covering the situation on the ground in Lafayette.

Many are crediting the rapid response of Lafayette Police in last night's shooting. They apparently forced the gunman back inside the building, where he ultimately took his own life. Click HERE to hear what the police chief had to say about that.

We are getting a look at how law enforcement in the Lake Area prepare for such a scenario. KPLC's Erika Ferrando is talking to our agencies here and will have a live report at noon.

Along with comprehensive coverage on this tragedy that has struck so close to home, we'll have other headlines of the day, and, of course, a look at the continuing heat wave with meteorologist Ben Terry.

Remember, if you're not near a TV at noon, you can watch us live on our mobile news apps for Apple or Android devices.

