Louisiana jockeys charged with cheating & swindling - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Louisiana jockeys charged with cheating & swindling

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

An increase in vehicle burglaries is keeping Lake Charles Police busy. At noon, KPLC's Scottie Hunter will tell you where these crimes are most likely to occur.

Three Louisiana horse jockeys have been arrested and charged for their roles in an alleged race fixing scheme. At noon, we'll tell you where the jockeys are from and their charges, which include cheating and swindling. You can also read more HERE.

An estimated 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's -- and most are women. No one knows exactly why women are more affected. We'll take a look at some new research offering clues.

Plus, 75 years ago, it was a prison break and a shootout making headlines in the Heart of Louisiana. At noon, we'll take a step back in time with the story behind the state's last executions by hanging. Details are available HERE.

In weather, it's another hot day. We'll have some of the hottest temperatures so far this season, with highs of 96 to 97 degrees over the next several days. The dry pattern continues into the first part of the weekend, when the heat index is expected to climb to as high as 105 to 108. Make sure to take precautions when outdoors. Is there any hope of rain on the horizon? Meteorologist Ben Terry has the answer during his live, local forecast at noon. You can also access weather info 24/7 HERE or through our apps for Apple or Android devices.

Remember, if you're not near a TV at noon, you can watch us live on our mobile news app.

Have a great day!

