Lake Charles resident helps ring NYSE bell

Three LSU students — including a Lake Charles resident — were chosen to help ring the New York Stock Exchange's closing bell Wednesday.

Madison Nixon, a senior finance major and 2012 graduate of St. Louis Catholic High School, got to do the honors, along with fellow senior finance majors Daniel Wendt and Christian Vardaman.

Each received a $5,000 scholarship, a trip to New York City, a tour of the NYSE and the opportunity to ring the closing bell.

Nixon is also enrolled in the Certified Financial Planner Board Register Program. All three students are from LSU's E.J. Ourso College of Business.

