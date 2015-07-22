KPLC, Billy Navarre partnering for blood drive Tuesday

KPLC and Billy Navarre ask you to partner with them this Tuesday to fight the summer slump in blood donations.

A blood drive will be held from noon and 6 p.m. Tuesday at Billy Navarre Chevrolet.

Those who donate will receive a free car wash, a Team Billy bracelet and a LifeShare T-shirt.

A number of factors result in fewer donations during summer months, but the need for blood doesn't drop off. Donating one pint of blood can save three lives.

Of course, you can donate blood between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the LifeShare Blood Center on DeBakey Drive.

Click HERE to download the brochure for the blood drive.

Copyright 2015 KPLC. All rights reserved.