Man arrested on sex offender charges

The Lake Charles Police Department arrested a Lake Charles man on failure to register as a sex offender charges.

Gary James Gobert was arrested July 17 on one count of failure to register as a sex offender and one count of failure to comply with sex offender requirements.

Detectives with the sex offender registry/child predator division were contacted by a concerned resident about a sex offender living near a home where children live, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, police spokesman.

Gobert is a Louisiana Tier 3 sex offender and is required to register for life. He registered in September 2014 at an address on Easton Street. He then moved to a Third Avenue address two months ago but didn't register at the new address.

Gobert was convicted in 1989 on a carnal knowledge of a juvenile charge. His victim was a 12-year-old male.

