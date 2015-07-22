Stephanie Vallejos Named Ragin' Cajuns Head Women's Tennis Coach

Stephanie Vallejos, who spent the past four seasons as head coach at UT Pan American, was named the head women’s tennis coach for the UL Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns in an announcement by Director of Athletics Scott Farmer on Tuesday.



The hiring of Vallejos, who will be the 14th head coach in women’s tennis history, is subject to approval from the University of Louisiana Board of Supervisors.



“We are excited to add Stephanie to the Ragin’ Cajuns family as our new head women’s tennis coach,” Farmer said. “Her energy and drive in working with competitive programs has been evident in her coaching career as both an assistant and head coach, and we’re looking for her to establish the same success here.



“Her student-athletes have not only worked hard on the court, but they have also worked hard in the classroom and have been active in the community. She will be a great ambassador for Ragin’ Cajuns athletics in helping promote women’s tennis to our community.”



In her four seasons at UTPA, Vallejos led the Broncs to a pair of Western Athletic Conference Tournament appearances, a berth in the National Invitation Tennis Tournament and an appearance in the Great West Conference Tournament.



“It's an honor to be chosen to lead a program that has great potential,” Vallejos said. “I would like to thank Director of Athletics Scott Farmer for this incredible opportunity and I'm excited about joining the Ragin' Cajun family. I look forward to working with the student-athletes to develop them to reach their full potential on and off the court.”



Vallejos led UTPA to back-to-back seasons of 10 more wins for the second time in school history after the Broncs posted records of 13-8 in 2014 and 10-12 in 2015. Her 2015 team reached the championship match of the WAC Tournament where Katia Stavroulaki and Reegan Greenwood were each named to the All-Tournament team. Stavroulaki was also a first-team All-WAC selection in singles play and joined Greenwood in earning All-WAC honors in doubles.



Vallejos continued to put emphasis on hard work in the classroom and in the community as the Broncs earned the UTPA AD Cup Award for serving the most community service hours. Vallejos’ squad was also named the UTPA Academic Team of the Year for having the highest Grade Point Average in the department.



The Broncs were named an Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-Academic Team while also having three student-athletes earn ITA Scholar Athletes. They also had six student-athletes named to the Fall AD Honor Roll while six student-athletes earned the honor in the spring while three earned Spring Academic All-WAC honors.



After the 2013-14 season, the Broncs earned ITA All-Academic Team honors and had seven student-athletes earn ITA Scholar Athlete honors. The Broncs were also named UTPA Female Academic Team of the Year as they had seven student-athletes named to the Fall AD Honor Roll and all 10 members earn spring honors. The Broncs also had five student-athletes earn Spring Academic All-Western Athletic Conference honors.



Before her tenure at UTPA, Vallejos spent three seasons as an assistant at Northern Arizona where she helped the Lumberjacks to a 13-11 record and 7-1 mark in Big Sky Conference play. NAU made its fourth straight trip to the Big Sky Championship and was ranked ninth in the final Intercollegiate Tennis Association Women’s Division I Mountain Region rankings.



Vallejos played for Northern Arizona from 2005-08, leading the Lumberjacks to 15 wins and a 7-1 record in the Big Sky Conference as a senior. She amassed a 15-6 singles record and a 7-1 mark in conference play while winning her final nine matches. Vallejos also went 16-5 (7-1 Big Sky) in doubles competition in 2008.



Vallejos earned All-Big Sky first team honors in 2008, which was NAU’s best season since 2002.



A 2003 graduate of Benicia High School in northern California, Vallejos led her squad to an undefeated record in 2001 and the MEL Conference Championship. Vallejos was ranked No. 1 in the Northern California Section in the 18 and under division in 2002 and was nationally-ranked in the top 40 in the 14, 16, and 18 and under from 1999-2002.



Vallejos was a two-time Pacific Coast national champion in singles and doubles, as well as a Junior Fed Cup player for Northern California in 2002.