Gaming deal involves L'Auberge, Lake Charles

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has reached an agreement with Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. to acquire Pinnacle's real estate assets, including L'Auberge in Lake Charles. At noon, we'll tell you what that means for the local property, and you can read more about the agreement HERE.

A girl with a rare brain tumor once battled seizures daily, but a special brain surgery has made a world of difference. We'll take a look at what happened at noon.

Plus, grandfather clocks, mantle clocks, and treasured cuckoo clocks are hot items in the antique market, but those old mechanical pieces are in short supply. We'll meet an antique clock repairman who says he has enough work to keep him busy for years.

In weather, inland locations will see a slightly better chance of isolated storms around midday and through the afternoon hours. Outside of the rain will be plenty of heat with highs warming into the lower 90s this afternoon and heat index values up to 103 to 105. Will the rest of the week show a similar pattern? Meteorologist Ben Terry has the answer during his live, local forecast at noon. You can also stay up-to-date with weather info through our weather apps for Apple of Android devices.

  • Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March, 26, 2018

    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...More >>
  • Southwest Louisiana Correction Report: Mar. 21

    Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 25, Lake Charles: Battery, child endangerment. Bond: $2,500 Jerry Eugene Bullock, 47, Westlake: Illegal possession of stolen things.  James Richard Hays III, 41, Vinton: Battery, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass. Bond: $12,500 Chris Glenn Clack, 55, Sulphur: Four counts of unauthorized use of access card as theft. Bond: $7,500 James Jonothan Charles, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.  Paul Gwendolyn Fontenot, 57...More >>
  • Child safety and well-being workshops in Lake Charles

    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)
    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.

    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.

