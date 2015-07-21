Gaming deal involves L'Auberge, Lake Charles

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.



Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has reached an agreement with Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. to acquire Pinnacle's real estate assets, including L'Auberge in Lake Charles. At noon, we'll tell you what that means for the local property, and you can read more about the agreement HERE.



A girl with a rare brain tumor once battled seizures daily, but a special brain surgery has made a world of difference. We'll take a look at what happened at noon.



Plus, grandfather clocks, mantle clocks, and treasured cuckoo clocks are hot items in the antique market, but those old mechanical pieces are in short supply. We'll meet an antique clock repairman who says he has enough work to keep him busy for years.



In weather, inland locations will see a slightly better chance of isolated storms around midday and through the afternoon hours. Outside of the rain will be plenty of heat with highs warming into the lower 90s this afternoon and heat index values up to 103 to 105. Will the rest of the week show a similar pattern? Meteorologist Ben Terry has the answer during his live, local forecast at noon. You can also stay up-to-date with weather info through our weather apps for Apple of Android devices.



Remember, if you're not near a TV at noon, you can watch us live on our mobile news apps.



Have a great day!