Search is on for home invasion suspects

Search is on for home invasion suspects

(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies are looking for three suspects in a home invasion. The suspects kicked in the front door and pointed what appeared to be a firearm at the occupants. At noon, we'll show you surveillance pictures and you can also see more HERE.

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents are releasing juvenile alligator snapping turtles into the Calcasieu River Basin today as part of a reintroduction program for this species. KPLC's Scottie Hunter is checking it out and will have a live report at noon.

Also today, we'll take an inside look at a surgery having great success for people with severe back pain. You can also learn more about the procedure HERE.

Plus, social media has people caught up in a "bubble." In fact, the Internet is behind the popularity of a sport taking over soccer fields all over, called "Bubble Ball!" Watch how it's done at noon.

In weather, the chance of rain remains limited to isolated afternoon thunderstorms this week, with no huge change to our hot and dry weather pattern. Temperatures should rise to around 96 this afternoon, but it will feel like 105 to 107! A heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for south central Louisiana from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have all the details during his live, local forecast at noon. You can also keep track of the weather with our mobile apps for Apple or Android devices.

Remember, if you're not near a TV at noon, you can watch us live on our mobile news apps.

Have a great day!

  • Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March, 26, 2018

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:28:51 GMT
    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...More >>
  • Southwest Louisiana Correction Report: Mar. 21

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:09 AM EDT2018-03-21 15:09:43 GMT
    Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 25, Lake Charles: Battery, child endangerment. Bond: $2,500 Jerry Eugene Bullock, 47, Westlake: Illegal possession of stolen things.  James Richard Hays III, 41, Vinton: Battery, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass. Bond: $12,500 Chris Glenn Clack, 55, Sulphur: Four counts of unauthorized use of access card as theft. Bond: $7,500 James Jonothan Charles, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.  Paul Gwendolyn Fontenot, 57...More >>
  • Child safety and well-being workshops in Lake Charles

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:18:45 GMT
    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)
    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.

    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.

