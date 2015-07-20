Search is on for home invasion suspects

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.



Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies are looking for three suspects in a home invasion. The suspects kicked in the front door and pointed what appeared to be a firearm at the occupants. At noon, we'll show you surveillance pictures and you can also see more HERE.



Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents are releasing juvenile alligator snapping turtles into the Calcasieu River Basin today as part of a reintroduction program for this species. KPLC's Scottie Hunter is checking it out and will have a live report at noon.



Also today, we'll take an inside look at a surgery having great success for people with severe back pain. You can also learn more about the procedure HERE.



Plus, social media has people caught up in a "bubble." In fact, the Internet is behind the popularity of a sport taking over soccer fields all over, called "Bubble Ball!" Watch how it's done at noon.



In weather, the chance of rain remains limited to isolated afternoon thunderstorms this week, with no huge change to our hot and dry weather pattern. Temperatures should rise to around 96 this afternoon, but it will feel like 105 to 107! A heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for south central Louisiana from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have all the details during his live, local forecast at noon. You can also keep track of the weather with our mobile apps for Apple or Android devices.



Have a great day!