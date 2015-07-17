Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.



We're continuing to follow a story about two former Lake Charles Police Department employees indicted on charges related to improper pay. KPLC's Scottie Hunter will have our update at noon, and you can read more HERE.



Also, the State Bond Commission approves money for McNeese State University's new on-campus athletic facility, next to Cowboy Stadium. At noon, we'll have a look at how this is expected to be a major boost to McNeese sports.



Students are embarking on a project to rebuild a replica of a World War II P-51 Mustang Fighter. The plane will be presented next year at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. At noon, we'll show you how they are restoring the past.



Plus, police in Georgia search for a man, believed to be responsible for a string of robberies, who apologizes to the victims while taking their money. We'll have the story of this "gentleman" bandit at noon.



In weather, there's a very hot, dry day on tap with rain chances no higher than 20 percent. We could get into the upper 90s with index values in the 105 to 107 range over the weekend. How long will this pattern last? Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the answer during his live, local forecast at noon.



Remember, if you're not near a TV at noon, you can watch us live on our mobile news apps.



