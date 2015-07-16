KPLC introduces new lightning alert feature in weather app

Did you know lightning kills an average of 49 people each year in the U.S.? Lightning often strikes more than three miles from the center of the thunderstorm, far outside the rain or thunderstorm cloud, so even if isn't raining, getting an alert well ahead of the storm could save your life.
We're thrilled to introduce lightning alerts sent directly to your iPhone, iPad or Android device. Any time lightning strikes within five miles of your location, a message will pop up on your screen and your device will play an alert. This way, you can stay on top of the latest weather conditions, no matter where you are in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC is the only station in Southwest Louisiana providing these alerts to you in our weather app. It's part of our commitment to keeping you safe and informed as you go about your day.
Don't forget to check out the new Lightning layer on the map section of the app. With this layer, you can see which storms are producing lightning, as well as the location of the strikes. Just tap the "Layers" button and tap the "Lightning" button.
Remember, you can download our weather app by texting "WEATHER" to 33777. You can also search "KPLC Weather" in your device's app store.
A few technical notes:
Questions? Email KPLC Digital Staff at newmedia@kplctv.com.
