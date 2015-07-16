Residents react to Jade Helm 15 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Residents react to Jade Helm 15

(Source: Associated Press) (Source: Associated Press)

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

We'll show you how law enforcement are working to promote rail safety in our area. KPLC's Scottie Hunter is coming back from a special train detail, and he'll have a live report for us at noon.

The military has begun the training exercise known as Jade Helm 15. It's taking place in Texas and six other states. The exercise has sparked a lot of conversation, and at noon we'll have a report on the reaction of residents in Texas. You can read more about the exercise HERE.

Also today, it's a special reunion for a veteran and the dog he worked with while serving in Afghanistan. After years apart, their special bond remains strong.

Plus, we'll show you a new hospice program in South Louisiana to expand services for pets of people who are terminally ill.

In weather, it looks like the rain will hold off for yet another day, with our chances at less than 20 percent. Our afternoon highs will range from 92-94 with a maximum heat index of about 103. Wow! How long will this pattern last? What about the weekend? Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the answers during his live, local forecast at noon. You can also access weather info 24/7 HERE.

Remember, if you're not near a TV at noon, you can watch us live on our mobile news apps for Apple or Android devices.

Have a great day!

