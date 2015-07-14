Deadly crash on I-10

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.



A deadly crash occurred in Jeff Davis parish overnight. Two people, including a three-year-old, died in the accident on I-10 near Lacassine. There's more info on what happened HERE.



During an investigation into a runaway juvenile, Jeff Davis Parish deputies discovered stolen ATV's at a home in Kinder. A 48-year-old woman is now facing charges in the case. Look for that story at noon, and you can read more HERE.



It's a huge day in literary circles as Harper Lee's "Go Set a Watchman" is released. We'll have a live report as readings are held, and you can learn more HERE.



Also today, younger Americans are not following the path of their parents and grandparents when it comes to home buying. Economists say this trend among the millennial generation is hurting the economy. At noon, we'll tell you why.



Plus, a 13-year-old athlete isn't content to simply play the game. He comes up with an invention to try and help himself and others get better at the game. Find out how it works at noon.



In weather, there's a very hot, dry day on tap. How long will this pattern last? Meteorologist Ben Terry has the answer during his live, local forecast at noon.



