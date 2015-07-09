Brady Renard joined the KPLC Sports team in July 2015 from KTVE 10 in Monroe, Louisiana, where he worked as the weekend sports anchor for three years.

He's covered sports on all levels, including Super Bowls, LHSAA championships, NCAA bowl games, as well as spotlighting local athletes.

He graduated from Northwestern State with a B.A. in Journalism. While attending NSU, Brady served as sports anchor/reporter/director/producer/photographer for the school's weekly newscast, NSU News. He also was the play-by-play announcer for NSU-TV's coverage of Demon sports.

Brady loves giving back to the community as he volunteered his time at local animal shelters while in school and is a Kappa Alpha Order alumnus.

He's Louisiana through and through! Raised in nearly every part of Louisiana there is very little he doesn't know/love about the boot.

He loves covering McNeese State and the high schools across SWLA.

In June 2016, Brady committed matrimony with his colleague, KPLC anchor Jillian Corder. She's agreed to let him keep his last name for on-air purposes.

Like him on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/bradyrenardKPLC or follow him on twitter at @BradyRenardKPLC.