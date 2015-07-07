Free 'New Rules of Advertising' seminar to offer helpful ideas, - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Free 'New Rules of Advertising' seminar to offer helpful ideas, suggestions

Tom Ray (Source: Jim Doyle and Associates) Tom Ray (Source: Jim Doyle and Associates)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Technology and social media continue to change the face of advertising. 

The free seminar, The New Rules Of Advertising," could help those in advertising -- and those interested in advertising --  helpful ideas, tools and suggestions. The one-hour seminar will begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 8 at the Southwest Louisiana Entrepreneurial And Economic Development (SEED) Center, 4310 Ryan Street, Lake Charles. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.

The seminar, sponsored by KPLC, will be lead by Tom Ray, vice president of Jim Doyle and Associates, a nationally recognized marketing consulting firm. A popular and enthusiastic speaker, Ray assists advertising and sales teams all over the country in recognizing what works and what doesn't in today's advertising market. 

The seminar is free and nothing will be sold at the seminar. 

For more information, email jware@kplctv.com.

Copyright 2015 KPLC. All rights reserved.

