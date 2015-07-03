Veteran brothers honored in DeRidder - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Veteran brothers honored in DeRidder

(Source: Scottie Hunter/KPLC) (Source: Scottie Hunter/KPLC)

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

Veteran brothers get a big honor in DeRidder. KPLC's Scottie Hunter will share their patriotic story at noon.

Speaking of patriotism, a flag maker sees a trend ahead of this Independence Day. We'll see how more and more people are buying the stars and stripes.

A man dies after an alligator attacked him during a late-night swim at a marina in Orange, Texas. Look for the story at noon, and you can read about it HERE.

Meanwhile, there have been a lot of shark encounters lately, and one Florida man has quite a story of his own. At one point during a fishing trip, he landed on top of a shark after his kayak flipped over! We'll have the wild story at noon.

Also today, when a toddler goes missing, a deputy and his four-legged partner are called into action. At noon, we'll see how the child was quickly found, all thanks to the K-9 officer. Check out the whole story HERE.

Our weather today will feature the driest day of the holiday weekend. We can expect only a few isolated storms this afternoon, but tomorrow will be a very different story as storms become more likely. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have all the details during his live, local forecast at noon. Also, you can always access weather information on our weather apps for Apple or Android devices.

Remember, if you're not near a TV at noon, you can watch us live on our mobile news apps.

Have a great day!

