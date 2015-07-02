Billions to states affected by Gulf oil spill - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Billions to states affected by Gulf oil spill

Deepwater Horizon rig prior to BP Oil Spill. (Source: Wikipedia) Deepwater Horizon rig prior to BP Oil Spill. (Source: Wikipedia)

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

Louisiana and three other Gulf Coast states are part of an $18.7 billion dollar settlement with BP. It resolves years of litigation involving the 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. At noon, we'll tell you what this means for the state. You can also read more about the settlement HERE.

A homeless veteran becomes an Internet sensation for his piano playing skills. While he's glad people are enjoying his music, he's hoping to reunite with his estranged son.

Also, the Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce, the City of DeRidder, Beauregard Parish and civic organizations are hosting the 1st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Appreciation Day today. KPLC's Scottie Hunter is there and will have a live report.
    
Plus, Houston makes plans to become a hub for space travel. It's just one of ten places across the country chosen to take the space age into the next phase.

In weather, expect a drier day as the sun returns. What can we expect for our Fourth of July holiday? Meteorologist Ben Terry will let you know during his live, local forecast at noon. You can also access weather info 24/7 HERE.

Remember, if you're not near a TV at noon, you can watch us live on our mobile news apps for Apple or Android devices.

Have a great day!

    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...More >>
    Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 25, Lake Charles: Battery, child endangerment. Bond: $2,500 Jerry Eugene Bullock, 47, Westlake: Illegal possession of stolen things.  James Richard Hays III, 41, Vinton: Battery, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass. Bond: $12,500 Chris Glenn Clack, 55, Sulphur: Four counts of unauthorized use of access card as theft. Bond: $7,500 James Jonothan Charles, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.  Paul Gwendolyn Fontenot, 57...More >>
    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)
    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.

