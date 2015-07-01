Cove Lane Interchange opens - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Cove Lane Interchange opens

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

Big news for Lake Area motorists as the Cove Lane project comes to a close with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The job included building a full interchange at Cove Lane and Interstate 210. KPLC'S Monica Grimaldo will have a live report at noon, and you can read more about the project HERE.

Also today, we'll tell you about new regulations for the tug and barge industry. The Coast Guard program will require boats more than 26-feet-long to be inspected. We'll tell you when the changes go into effect at noon.

We'll also have the story behind security guards caught on camera beating a teenager outside an Atlanta-area shopping mall.

Plus, a mom finds out not all traffic stops are bad news... especially when it ends with a surprise visit from her soldier son! Check out the story at noon.

In weather, we'll have slightly less humidity to begin with, but that will change as the day wears on, leading to a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Those storms will be capable of producing heavy downpours and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. What happens tomorrow? Meteorologist Ben Terry will let you know during his live, local forecast at noon. You can also follow KPLC Stormteam coverage on the KPLC 7 Weather Facebook page.

Remember, if you're not near a TV at noon, you can watch us live on our mobile news apps for Apple or Android devices.

Have a great day!

