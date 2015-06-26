Louisiana reacts to same-sex marriage ruling

The decision comes after the Supreme Court struck down both the Defense of Marriage Act and California's same-sex marriage ban in 2013. (Source: Raycom)

Agnes DeRouen in thenewsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.The Supreme Court has declared that same-sex couples have a right to marry anywhere in the U.S. At noon, we'll have local reaction, and you can read more HERE. Also today, how a girl scout group is reaching out to those affected by civil unrest. We'll see how they're providing day camps with an emphasis on science, math and technology. Plus, a great horned owl gets stuck in a sewer tank. We'll check out her road to recovery - all thanks to the efforts of an eagle-eyed worker. You can also take a look HERE In weather, rain chances, about 40 percent, will remain in the forecast for today, but look for that to rise over the weekend. Meteorologist Ben Terry will tell you when to expect it during his live, local forecast at noon. Remember, you can always check out the radar and more HERE . If you don't have the latest weather app, which can alert you to lightning dangers in your area, get it by texting 'weather' to 33777.

